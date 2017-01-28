UK Men's Basketball

January 28, 2017 12:43 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Kansas game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (17-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 4 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Jayhawks (18-2, 7-1 Big 12) are ranked No. 2 by the media and No. 1 by the coaches.

Game time is 6:15 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

