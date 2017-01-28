Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Kansas game

How to follow Saturday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Kansas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge at Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (17-3, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 4 in both The Associated Press media and USA Today coaches polls. The Jayhawks (18-2, 7-1 Big 12) are ranked No. 2 by the media and No. 1 by the coaches.
Game time is 6:15 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 84, Sirius Channel 84
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
