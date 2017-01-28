Rupp Arena fans set world record for indoor crowd cheer

Kentucky fans have long been known for being among the loudest anywhere. Now they have the world record to prove it.
With a representative from the Guinness Book of World Records in attendance, the crowd at Rupp Arena set a world record for the loudest indoor crowd cheer when it was measured at 126.4 decibels just before tip-off of the Wildcats’ matchup with Kansas on Saturday.
Two more attempts to break the newly set record were to be made later in the game.
UK Athletics and UK HealthCare’s Markey Cancer Center joined forces to encourage fans to #TurnUpRupp and break the previous indoor crowd roar record, which was set by the Sacramento Kings in November 2013. The crowd roar was gauged by natural noise such as cheering and clapping only. No digital or artificial noise was allowed.
.@KentuckyMBB's Intros #TurnUpRupp #TurnUpRupp #TurnUpRupp pic.twitter.com/doU6tUauYa— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 28, 2017
That's a world record! At 126.4 dB, Rupp Arena just measured the loudest indoor crowd roar ever! #WeAreUK #TurnUpRupp pic.twitter.com/a7al11cluo— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) January 28, 2017
Check the volume on your speakers before you hit play on this video of our crowd roar world record. #TurnUpRupp https://t.co/SGeNN2AhBC— Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) January 29, 2017
