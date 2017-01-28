Jayhawks take down Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) looked to pass after getting caught mid air as Kansas defeated Kentucky 79-73.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari showed frustration in the first half .
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) left the floor after going 5 of 6 from three finishing with 18 points.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) called for a charge on the drive over Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson (11).
Mark Cornelison
Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson (11) jammed for two of his 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Mark Cornelison
Isiah Briscoe tried to break up a pass as Kentucky played Kansas.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) talked with Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari during a freethrow.
Mark Cornelison
Kansas Jayhawks guard Josh Jackson (11) blocked the shot of Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) .
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) kept the crowd fired up after a three.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari was not happy with a non call by the offiicials after Malik Monk hit the floor hard.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) hit the floor hard prompting Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari to go beserk.
Mark Cornelison
Coach John Calipari argued with an official about a non call.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) had the ball stripped by Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0).
Mark Cornelison
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self had some words for Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) put in a shot in the lane as Kentucky played Kansas.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) hit a three pointer for some of his 18 points on 5 of 6 from three.
Mark Cornelison
Kansas Jayhawks guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) scored over Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15).
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) got a finger on Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (2).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) missed a layup on the break as Kentucky played Kansas.
Mark Cornelison
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directed his offense .
Mark Cornelison
UK Erupption zone did their work trying to disrupt free throws by Kansas as Kentucky.
Mark Cornelison
UK fan Steve Zahn fired up the crowd as Kansas defeated Kentucky 79-73.
Mark Cornelison
UK"s bench cheered in the first half as UK hosted Kansas.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari got after the bench in the first half.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15) disrupted Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) defended Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0).
Mark Mahan
Kansas Jayhawks guard Devonte' Graham (4) celebrated with a teammate during a timeout.
Mark Mahan
Kansas Jayhawks guard Frank Mason III (0) drove past Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0).
Mark Mahan
UK displayed their 8 Championship trophies during player introduction as UK hosted Kansas.
Mark Mahan