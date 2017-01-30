Kentucky down, Louisville up in new AP basketball poll

The Associated Press Top 25 underwent a massive shakeup Monday in the wake of 14 Top 25 teams losing games last week.
The changes brought a big drop for Kentucky and a major move up for Louisville.
For Kentucky, defeats at unranked Tennessee and at home vs. No. 2 Kansas, dropped the Wildcats from No. 4 to No. 8.
Louisville rose from No. 13 to No. 6 on the strength of blowout victories over ACC foes Pittsburgh and North Carolina State.
Last week’s No. 1, defending national champion Villanova, dropped to No. 4 after a Big East loss to Marquette.
Gonzaga (22-0) vaulted from No. 3 to No. 1. Baylor moved from No. 5 to No. 2, and Kansas fell to No. 3 after losing at West Virginia then winning at Kentucky.
Arizona filled out the top five, moving up from No. 7 last week.
The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (46)
22-0
1594
3
2. Baylor (6)
20-1
1504
5
3. Kansas (9)
19-2
1503
2
4. Villanova (4)
20-2
1479
1
5. Arizona
20-2
1387
7
6. Louisville
18-4
1237
13
7. West Virginia
17-4
1101
18
8. Kentucky
17-4
1083
4
9. Virginia
16-4
1061
12
10. Wisconsin
18-3
1058
15
11. UCLA
19-3
993
8
12. North Carolina
19-4
965
9
13. Oregon
19-3
863
10
14. Cincinnati
19-2
756
19
15. Florida State
18-4
727
6
16. Butler
18-4
717
11
17. Maryland
19-2
518
22
18. Saint Mary’s
19-2
409
21
19. South Carolina
17-4
384
23
20. Notre Dame
17-5
363
14
21. Duke
16-5
339
17
22. Creighton
19-3
307
16
23. Purdue
17-5
264
20
24. Florida
16-5
213
25
25. Northwestern
18-4
106
_
Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1.
