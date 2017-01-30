UK Men's Basketball

January 30, 2017 12:20 PM

Kentucky down, Louisville up in new AP basketball poll

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The Associated Press Top 25 underwent a massive shakeup Monday in the wake of 14 Top 25 teams losing games last week.

The changes brought a big drop for Kentucky and a major move up for Louisville.

For Kentucky, defeats at unranked Tennessee and at home vs. No. 2 Kansas, dropped the Wildcats from No. 4 to No. 8.

Louisville rose from No. 13 to No. 6 on the strength of blowout victories over ACC foes Pittsburgh and North Carolina State.

Last week’s No. 1, defending national champion Villanova, dropped to No. 4 after a Big East loss to Marquette.

Gonzaga (22-0) vaulted from No. 3 to No. 1. Baylor moved from No. 5 to No. 2, and Kansas fell to No. 3 after losing at West Virginia then winning at Kentucky.

Arizona filled out the top five, moving up from No. 7 last week.

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (46)

22-0

1594

3

2. Baylor (6)

20-1

1504

5

3. Kansas (9)

19-2

1503

2

4. Villanova (4)

20-2

1479

1

5. Arizona

20-2

1387

7

6. Louisville

18-4

1237

13

7. West Virginia

17-4

1101

18

8. Kentucky

17-4

1083

4

9. Virginia

16-4

1061

12

10. Wisconsin

18-3

1058

15

11. UCLA

19-3

993

8

12. North Carolina

19-4

965

9

13. Oregon

19-3

863

10

14. Cincinnati

19-2

756

19

15. Florida State

18-4

727

6

16. Butler

18-4

717

11

17. Maryland

19-2

518

22

18. Saint Mary’s

19-2

409

21

19. South Carolina

17-4

384

23

20. Notre Dame

17-5

363

14

21. Duke

16-5

339

17

22. Creighton

19-3

307

16

23. Purdue

17-5

264

20

24. Florida

16-5

213

25

25. Northwestern

18-4

106

_

Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1.

