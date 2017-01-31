Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Georgia game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Georgia in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 6 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) are not ranked.
Game time is 9 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brent Musburger; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 384, Sirius Channel 135
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
