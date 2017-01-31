UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Georgia game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Georgia in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (17-4, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 6 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) are not ranked.

Game time is 9 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brent Musburger; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 384, Sirius Channel 135

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @MarkCornelison

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

