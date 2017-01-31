Kentucky presents gift to retiring broadcaster Musburger before his final game

Sportscaster Brent Musburger called it a career in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night and received a warm sendoff from Kentucky basketball fans.
Musburger, 77, called his final event for ESPN when the University of Kentucky hosted Georgia.
UK recognized Musburger’s career by presenting him with a framed No. 50 Kentucky jersey — to commemorate 50 years of broadcasting — before the opening tip-off.
He was also the ceremonial “Y” during a second-half timeout.
Musburger announced last week that Tuesday’s game would be his final act in sports broadcasting.
He plans to launch a sports-handicapping business in Las Vegas with his family.
A former sportswriter, Musburger's broadcast fame took off through his work on “NFL Today,” the pro football pregame show. He broadcast the NBA, college basketball, the Masters and tennis — most of CBS’ marquee events.
Musburger was dropped by CBS in 1990 and shortly thereafter began working for ESPN and ABC.
“Brent made every event feel larger,” said Stephanie Druley, ESPN senior vice president for events and studio production. “To me, there is probably not a greater storyteller as a play-by-play person. He can spin a yarn like nobody else and it made games definitely more enjoyable to watch.”
Brent Musburger taking in Kentucky's shootaround before his final call tonight. pic.twitter.com/s7vJPJHPKW— Kentucky Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 31, 2017
After posing for photos, Brent resumes prep for UK-Georgia pic.twitter.com/zOdDogVzBI— Jerry Tipton (@JerryTipton) February 1, 2017
Brent Musburger signing autographs and talking to fans before final game for ESPN. #BBN pic.twitter.com/pSYAhf2pyv— John Clay (@johnclayiv) February 1, 2017
