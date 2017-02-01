Zone – yes, zone! – helps Kentucky beat Georgia

Kentucky Coach John Calipari voiced surprise that his team beat Georgia 90-81 in overtime Tuesday.
“I don’t know how we won, to be honest,” he said.
One reason Kentucky won was also a surprise. The Cats changed the tenor of the game by playing zone defense, a strategy that Calipari has been loath to use. He credited assistant coach Tony Barbee with implementing the defense.
“I’m not a zone coach,” Calipari said. “I don’t like zone. And for two days, we’ve been playing zone (in practice).”
Two reasons, Calipari said. UK needed to see zone to sharpen its zone offense. And when the Cats play a bigger lineup (UK started Bam Adebayo and Isaac Humphries against Georgia), a zone better suits the Cats.
“Tony coached it and I just cringed,” said Calipari, who jokingly suggested that every opponent’s shot goes in against a zone.
Georgia made its first six shots, and nine of the first 13 against a man-to-man. A switch to a zone contributed to Georgia’s 3-for-12 shooting down the stretch of the first half.
Georgia Coach Mark Fox said UK’s zone did not surprise his team.
“We anticipated some zone,” he said. “They zoned us a little bit in the (Southeastern Conference) tournament last year. “We were prepared to see a little bit of zone. … That zone changed the tempo enough to get them back in the game.”
Isaiah Briscoe said UK might play more zone in future games.
“He actually said maybe that’s something we do,” Briscoe said of Calipari. “We like to play man. I like to play man. It’s a battle. Man against man.”
Malik Monk said Calipari can like zone more than he’ll admit publicly.
“When we play just aggressive all the time, he loves it,” Monk said. “He said he was going to play more of it if we play aggressive.”
Health update
De’Aaron Fox, Sacha Killeya-Jones and Mychal Mulder all missed the game because of illness.
Calipari seemed unsure when the players will return.
“De’Aaron may be ready for Friday (the trip to Florida for Saturday’s game),” he said. “He may not.”
After saying Fox, Jones and Mulder were out, Calipari quipped, “I’m thinking about getting out.”
Minute men
Briscoe and Monk played 45 and 44 minutes, respectively.
Calipari used that endurance as a motivation to other UK players. Don’t get in foul trouble, and you, too, could play a whole lot of minutes.
To show that he’s not adverse to players logging a lot of minutes, Calipari said his guard tanden at UMass — Carmelo Travieso and Edgar Padilla — each averaged 39 minutes per game. Calipari challenged reporters to look up that stat.
If Calipari meant UMass’s Final Four season of 1995-96, Travieso averaged 35.8 minutes and Padilla 36.5.
Two-man games
Georgia’s Yante Maten and J.J. Frazier came into the game as the nation’s ninth-best scoring combination (35.2 per game). That was among teams with two scorers among the top 250. Maten and Frazier were only combo from a Power 5 Conference.
Kentucky had already played two other duos in the top 10: Alec Peters and Shane Hammink of Valparaiso and Jermaine Crumpton and Kassius Robertson of Canisius.
In both earlier games, the duos failed to reach their average. Peters-Hammionk, who average 39.4 points going into this week, combined for 31. Crumpton-Robertson, who average 35.1, scored 29.
Maten and Frazier exceeded their scoring average, combining for 45 points.
Hard luck Georgia
An overtime loss bolstered the idea that Georgia is the SEC’s hard-luck team this season.
Earlier this season, Georgia lost in overtime at Florida and the infamous one-point game at Texas A&M in which a clock malfunction showed 5.6 seconds remaining when actually time had expired.
While some might see discouraging heartbreak, Georgia Coach Mark Fox saw a life lesson.
“You’ve going to have some things happen in your life, and we have to learn to deal with that adversity as a team so we can have that skill going forward in life,” he said. “You’re going to have curve balls thrown at you. You’ve going to have things that don’t go your way. It’s how you respond after that that really determines your outcome.”
Musburger’s finale
UK recognized Brent Musburger’s last call for ESPN by giving the legendary broadcaster a framed No. 50 jersey in a pregame ceremony. It helped mark an almost-50-year broadcasting career.
Musburger also did the “Y” during a timeout in the second half.
Last week, Kansas Coach Bill Self spoke of Musburger’s impending departure from ESPN.
“I love having him around,” Self said. “I always love the stories.”
Georgia also marked the occasion. When Musburger attended the Dawgs’ shoot-around Tuesday, team officials presented him with a framed copy of the program for the 1989 spring football game.
Why?
Musburger and Pat Haden were honorary coaches in the game. Musburger’s team won 29-0. The framed program proclaimed him the only unbeaten and unscored-upon coach in Georgia history.
Etc.
Calipari had lamented the second-chance points UK had surrendered lately. The last four opponents had averaged 20.3 second-chance points. The Cats outscored Georgia 24-3 in second-chance points. Georgia’s three equaled a season low for a UK opponent. Texas A&M also had three. … UK improved its home record to 130-6 in Calipari’s eight seasons as coach.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
