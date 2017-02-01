2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year full voting results

Final voting
Votes were cast by 157 current and former sports media members from across Kentucky. Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. (First-place votes in parentheses):
Candidate
Points
1.
Lamar Jackson, football (114)
1,680
2.
Tyler Ulis, basketball (3)
639
3.
Whitney Creech, basketball (14)
601
4.
Karl-Anthony Towns, basketball (2)
435
5.
Kendra Harrison, track & field (3)
423
6.
Kelsi Worrell, swimming (1)
420
7.
Mark Stoops, football (4)
402
8.
Jeff Brohm, football
348
9.
Erin Boley, basketball (1)
223
10.
Adam Duvall, baseball (1)
214
11.
Philip Haywood, football (6)
211
12.
Sydney Moss, basketball
144
13.
Stephen Johnson, football
142
14.
Bob Beatty, football (1)
139
15.
Benny Snell, football
128
16.
DeMarcus Cousins, basketball
126
17.
Justin Thomas, golf
123
18.
Makayla Epps, basketball
113
19.
George Fant, football
107
20.
Jake Johnson, football (1)
x-96
21.
Ken & Sarah Ramsey, horse racing
x-96
22.
Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball
88
23.
Kelsey Nunley, softball
87
24.
Walker Wood, football (1)
y-80
25.
Danny Trevathan, football
y-80
26.
J.B. Holmes, golf
y-80
x—tie broken on basis of most first-place votes received; y—three-way tie broken for 24th by first-place votes; broken for 25th by who received most third-place votes
Others receiving first-place votes (in order of total points received): Muhammad Ali, boxing (2), 42; Travis Hudson, volleyball (1), 12; Lillian “Lily” Lowe, track & field (1), 12; Ian Montgomery, gymnastics, wrestling, soccer (1), 12.
Others named on at least two ballots: Edrick Floreal, track & field, 78; Taywan Taylor, football, 68; Sam Holbrook, baseball umpiring, 56; Landon Young, wrestling, track & field, football, 54; Nyquist, horse racing, 53; Jamal Murray, basketball, 47; Scott Chalk, basketball, 45; Brooke Forde, swimming, 45; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 44; Dwane Casey, basketball, 42;
John Calipari, basketball, 41; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, track & field, 41; Arrogate, horse racing, 39; Neal Brown, football, 37; Anthony Davis, basketball, 37; Damien Harris, football, 36; Corey Ray, baseball, 36; Brendan McKay, baseball, 35; Will Allen, track & field, 34; Kevin Wallace, football, 33;
Jamale Carothers, football, 31; Emma Talley, golf, 31; Boom Williams, football, 30; Myisha Hines-Allen, basketball, 28; Anthony “Ace” Wales, football, 26; Willis Pooler, administration, 25; Keith Tandy, football, 25; Beholder, horse racing, 23; Jeff Hans, basketball, 23; Dan McDonnell, baseball, 23;
Chris Briggs, basketball, 22; Kelly Wells, basketball, 21; Logan Woodside, football, 21; Jim Matney, football, 19; Danielle Galyer, swimming, 16; Stefan LeFors, football, 16; Easton McGee, baseball, 16; Cullan Brown, golf, 15; Kelan Martin, basketball, 15; Carson Williams, basketball, 15;
Keith Adkins, basketball, 14; Devin Booker, basketball, 14; Paige Hammons, volleyball, 14; Happy Osborne, basketball, 12; Trajon Bright, football, 11; Quinton Goodin, basketball, 11; Drew Harrington, baseball, 11; Morgan Hentz, volleyball, 11; Larry Just, basketball, 11; Audrey Dodd, softball, 10;
Scottie Ingram, volleyball, 10; Forrest Lamp, football, 10; Andy Porta, baseball, 10; Bobby Petrino, football, 9; Eva Mitchell, soccer, 8; Kaitlyn Riley, golf, 8; Ivan Roe, rifle, 8; Deondre McWhorter, basketball, 7; Doug Sandifer, soccer, 7; Darius Miller, basketball, 6; Henri Junghaenel, rifle, 2.
Ballot leaders
One hundred and fifty-seven members of the media voted for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. These candidates appeared on the most ballots:
Candidate
Ballots
1.
Lamar Jackson
150
2.
Tyler Ulis
91
3.
Whitney Creech
88
4.
Karl-Anthony Towns
73
5.
Kelsi Worrell
64
6.
Kendra Harrison
61
7.
Mark Stoops
59
8.
Jeff Brohm
57
Voting by region
How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):
Candidate
Lex
Lou
EKy
WKy
Total
Lamar Jackson
627
436
288
329
1,680
Tyler Ulis
345
118
94
82
639
Whitney Creech
173
94
175
159
601
Past winners
The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:
Year
Winner
Runner-up
Margin
2016
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Ulis
1,041
2015
American Pharoah
John Calipari
897
2014
AJ Reed
Aaron Harrison
647
2013
Rick Pitino
Tom Jurich
135
2012
Anthony Davis
John Calipari
346
2011
Kenneth Faried
John Calipari
9
2010
John Wall
Randall Cobb
93
2009
John Calipari
Angel
McCoughtry
39
2008
Kenny Perry
J.B. Holmes
171
2007
Tyson Gay
Andre Woodson
119
2006
Brandon Webb
Bobby Petrino
169
2005
Shaun Alexander
J.B. Holmes
249
2004
Stefan LeFors
Tayshaun Prince
43
2003
Kenny Perry
Tubby Smith
33
2002
Valley Sports
Derek Abney
42
2001
Eddie Eviston
Tom Jurich
73
2000
John L. Smith
Bill Cronin
243
1999
James Whalen Jr.
Chris Redman
27
1998
Tubby Smith
Tim Couch
5
1997
Tim Couch
Hal Mumme
174
1996
Rick Pitino
W.T. Young
606
1995
Tim Couch
Moe Williams
270
1994
Jenny Hansen
Pat Day
81
1993
Jamal Mashburn
Rick Pitino
357
1992
Unforgettables
Rick Pitino
77
1991
Cawood Ledford
Kevin Donley
325
1990
Rick Pitino
Howard
Schnellenberger
87
1989
David Roselle
Jerry Claiborne
41
1988
Richie Farmer
Pat Riley
47
1987
Phil Simms
Mark Higgs
303
1986
Denny Crum
Eddie Sutton
23
1985
Kenny Walker
Danny Sullivan
121
1984
Mary T. Meagher
Jerry Claiborne
230
1983
Jerry Claiborne
A. Ray Smith
166
1982
Roy Kidd
Valerie Still
191
1981
Roy Kidd
Mary T. Meagher
22
Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.
