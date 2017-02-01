UK Men's Basketball

February 1, 2017 9:17 PM

2016 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year full voting results

By Mark Story

mstory@herald-leader.com

Final voting

Votes were cast by 157 current and former sports media members from across Kentucky. Voters submitted up to 10 names. Points were awarded in the following manner: 12 for a first-place vote; 10 for second; eight for third; seven for fourth; six for fifth; five for sixth; four for seventh; three for eighth; two for ninth; one for 10th. (First-place votes in parentheses):

Candidate

Points

1.

Lamar Jackson, football (114)

1,680

2.

Tyler Ulis, basketball (3)

639

3.

Whitney Creech, basketball (14)

601

4.

Karl-Anthony Towns, basketball (2)

435

5.

Kendra Harrison, track & field (3)

423

6.

Kelsi Worrell, swimming (1)

420

7.

Mark Stoops, football (4)

402

8.

Jeff Brohm, football

348

9.

Erin Boley, basketball (1)

223

10.

Adam Duvall, baseball (1)

214

11.

Philip Haywood, football (6)

211

12.

Sydney Moss, basketball

144

13.

Stephen Johnson, football

142

14.

Bob Beatty, football (1)

139

15.

Benny Snell, football

128

16.

DeMarcus Cousins, basketball

126

17.

Justin Thomas, golf

123

18.

Makayla Epps, basketball

113

19.

George Fant, football

107

20.

Jake Johnson, football (1)

x-96

21.

Ken & Sarah Ramsey, horse racing

x-96

22.

Taveion Hollingsworth, basketball

88

23.

Kelsey Nunley, softball

87

24.

Walker Wood, football (1)

y-80

25.

Danny Trevathan, football

y-80

26.

J.B. Holmes, golf

y-80

x—tie broken on basis of most first-place votes received; y—three-way tie broken for 24th by first-place votes; broken for 25th by who received most third-place votes

Others receiving first-place votes (in order of total points received): Muhammad Ali, boxing (2), 42; Travis Hudson, volleyball (1), 12; Lillian “Lily” Lowe, track & field (1), 12; Ian Montgomery, gymnastics, wrestling, soccer (1), 12.

Others named on at least two ballots: Edrick Floreal, track & field, 78; Taywan Taylor, football, 68; Sam Holbrook, baseball umpiring, 56; Landon Young, wrestling, track & field, football, 54; Nyquist, horse racing, 53; Jamal Murray, basketball, 47; Scott Chalk, basketball, 45; Brooke Forde, swimming, 45; Angel McCoughtry, basketball, 44; Dwane Casey, basketball, 42;

John Calipari, basketball, 41; Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, track & field, 41; Arrogate, horse racing, 39; Neal Brown, football, 37; Anthony Davis, basketball, 37; Damien Harris, football, 36; Corey Ray, baseball, 36; Brendan McKay, baseball, 35; Will Allen, track & field, 34; Kevin Wallace, football, 33;

Jamale Carothers, football, 31; Emma Talley, golf, 31; Boom Williams, football, 30; Myisha Hines-Allen, basketball, 28; Anthony “Ace” Wales, football, 26; Willis Pooler, administration, 25; Keith Tandy, football, 25; Beholder, horse racing, 23; Jeff Hans, basketball, 23; Dan McDonnell, baseball, 23;

Chris Briggs, basketball, 22; Kelly Wells, basketball, 21; Logan Woodside, football, 21; Jim Matney, football, 19; Danielle Galyer, swimming, 16; Stefan LeFors, football, 16; Easton McGee, baseball, 16; Cullan Brown, golf, 15; Kelan Martin, basketball, 15; Carson Williams, basketball, 15;

Keith Adkins, basketball, 14; Devin Booker, basketball, 14; Paige Hammons, volleyball, 14; Happy Osborne, basketball, 12; Trajon Bright, football, 11; Quinton Goodin, basketball, 11; Drew Harrington, baseball, 11; Morgan Hentz, volleyball, 11; Larry Just, basketball, 11; Audrey Dodd, softball, 10;

Scottie Ingram, volleyball, 10; Forrest Lamp, football, 10; Andy Porta, baseball, 10; Bobby Petrino, football, 9; Eva Mitchell, soccer, 8; Kaitlyn Riley, golf, 8; Ivan Roe, rifle, 8; Deondre McWhorter, basketball, 7; Doug Sandifer, soccer, 7; Darius Miller, basketball, 6; Henri Junghaenel, rifle, 2.

Ballot leaders

One hundred and fifty-seven members of the media voted for Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. These candidates appeared on the most ballots:

Candidate

Ballots

1.

Lamar Jackson

150

2.

Tyler Ulis

91

3.

Whitney Creech

88

4.

Karl-Anthony Towns

73

5.

Kelsi Worrell

64

6.

Kendra Harrison

61

7.

Mark Stoops

59

8.

Jeff Brohm

57

Voting by region

How the leaders fared in each region of the state (Eastern Kentucky is the 606 and 859 area codes outside of Lexington; Western Kentucky is the 502 and 270 area codes outside of Louisville):

Candidate

Lex

Lou

EKy

WKy

Total

Lamar Jackson

627

436

288

329

1,680

Tyler Ulis

345

118

94

82

639

Whitney Creech

173

94

175

159

601

Past winners

The history of the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year Award:

Year

Winner

Runner-up

Margin

2016

Lamar Jackson

Tyler Ulis

1,041

2015

American Pharoah

John Calipari

897

2014

AJ Reed

Aaron Harrison

647

2013

Rick Pitino

Tom Jurich

135

2012

Anthony Davis

John Calipari

346

2011

Kenneth Faried

John Calipari

9

2010

John Wall

Randall Cobb

93

2009

John Calipari

Angel

McCoughtry

39

2008

Kenny Perry

J.B. Holmes

171

2007

Tyson Gay

Andre Woodson

119

2006

Brandon Webb

Bobby Petrino

169

2005

Shaun Alexander

J.B. Holmes

249

2004

Stefan LeFors

Tayshaun Prince

43

2003

Kenny Perry

Tubby Smith

33

2002

Valley Sports

Derek Abney

42

2001

Eddie Eviston

Tom Jurich

73

2000

John L. Smith

Bill Cronin

243

1999

James Whalen Jr.

Chris Redman

27

1998

Tubby Smith

Tim Couch

5

1997

Tim Couch

Hal Mumme

174

1996

Rick Pitino

W.T. Young

606

1995

Tim Couch

Moe Williams

270

1994

Jenny Hansen

Pat Day

81

1993

Jamal Mashburn

Rick Pitino

357

1992

Unforgettables

Rick Pitino

77

1991

Cawood Ledford

Kevin Donley

325

1990

Rick Pitino

Howard

Schnellenberger

87

1989

David Roselle

Jerry Claiborne

41

1988

Richie Farmer

Pat Riley

47

1987

Phil Simms

Mark Higgs

303

1986

Denny Crum

Eddie Sutton

23

1985

Kenny Walker

Danny Sullivan

121

1984

Mary T. Meagher

Jerry Claiborne

230

1983

Jerry Claiborne

A. Ray Smith

166

1982

Roy Kidd

Valerie Still

191

1981

Roy Kidd

Mary T. Meagher

22

Note: The award was known as Kentucky Sportsman of the Year from 1981-2015.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bam Adebayo says Cats' fight was the key

View more video

Sports Videos