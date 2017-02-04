UK Men's Basketball

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Florida at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla.

Kentucky (18-4 overall, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 8 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 6 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Gators (17-5, 7-2) are rated No. 24 by the media and No. 23 by the coaches.

Game time is 8:15 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dan Shulman; analysis, Jay Bilas; sideline, Maria Taylor.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 93

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramHL

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

