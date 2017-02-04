Box score from Kentucky’s 88-66 loss at Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team fell to 18-5 overall and 8-2 in Southeastern Conference play with an 88-66 loss to No. 24 Florida in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday night.
Next up for the eighth-ranked Wildcats is a home game against LSU on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 19
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 7
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Steals: Bam Adebayo, 4
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, Wenyen Gabriel, 1
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 34
