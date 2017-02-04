Game action gallery from Kentucky at Florida

Kentucky Coach John Calipari and the bench late in the game against Florida in Gainesville. Florida won 88-66.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) went for a steal against Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (5).
Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe, left, Malik Monk and De'Aaron Fox (0) watched the last few minutes of the Cats’ loss to Florida.
Florida forward Devin Robinson (1) faked Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) into the air before he hit a three-pointer.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) had his shot blocked by Florida forward Kevarrius Hayes (13).
Kentucky Coach John Calipari directed his team against Florida.
Florida Coach Mike White directed his players against Kentucky.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) came up with a loose ball in front of Florida guard Kasey Hill (0).
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) lost the ball as as he was tripped by Florida guard Kasey Hill (0).
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) scored in front of Florida forward Justin Leon (23).
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) grabbed a rebound in front of Florida center John Egbunu (15) and Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (5).
Kentucky Coach John Calipari talked to Derek Willis (35) during their game against Florida.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) and Florida center Schuyler Rimmer (32) went after a loose ball.
Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (5) came up with the ball after Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) tried for a steal.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari walked off the court after his team’s loss to Florida.
Florida Coach Mike White and the Gators’ players reacted during their game against Kentucky.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) was defended by Florida center John Egbunu (15) and Florida forward Devin Robinson (1).
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) and Florida guard Kasey Hill (0) went for a loose ball.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) missed a dunk as Florida forward Devin Robinson (1).
