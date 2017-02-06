UK Men's Basketball

February 6, 2017 12:15 PM

Kentucky falls out of AP top 10 for first time this season

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team dropped out of the Associated Press top 10 for the first time this season on Monday.

The Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four games, fell from No. 8 last week to No. 15 in this week’s poll. Kentucky (18-5) beat Georgia in overtime last Tuesday, then lost at Florida, 88-66, on Saturday night.

Kentucky returns to action Tuesday night at home against LSU (7 p.m., ESPN).

UK was ranked No. 2 behind Duke in the AP’s preseason poll for 2016-17. The Cats held the No. 1 spot in the third and fourth polls of the season.

Meanwhile, Kentucky’s archrival, Louisville, continued its steady climb up the poll. The Cardinals (19-4) moved from No. 6 last week to No. 4.

U of L visits No. 12 Virginia on Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN)

For the second week in a row, Gonzaga (24-0) holds the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. Next are Villanova (22-2) and Kansas (20-3).

Associated Press Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (59)

24-0

1619

1

2. Villanova (6)

22-2

1565

4

3. Kansas

20-3

1446

3

4. Louisville

19-4

1411

6

5. Oregon

21-3

1263

13

6. Baylor

20-3

1255

2

7. Wisconsin

20-3

1232

10

8. North Carolina

21-4

1145

12

9. Arizona

21-3

1136

5

10. UCLA

21-3

1115

11

11. Cincinnati

21-2

876

14

12. Virginia

17-5

875

9

13. West Virginia

18-5

861

7

14. Florida State

20-4

839

15

15. Kentucky

18-5

741

8

16. Purdue

19-5

537

23

17. Florida

18-5

530

24

18. Duke

18-5

514

21

19. South Carolina

19-4

493

19

20. Saint Mary’s

21-2

468

18

21. Maryland

20-3

326

17

22. Butler

18-5

285

16

23. Creighton

20-4

207

22

24. Xavier

17-6

144

_

25. SMU

20-4

107

_

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari: Maybe we've hit bottom, maybe we haven't

View more video

Sports Videos