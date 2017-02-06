Kentucky falls out of AP top 10 for first time this season

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team dropped out of the Associated Press top 10 for the first time this season on Monday.
The Wildcats, who have lost three of their last four games, fell from No. 8 last week to No. 15 in this week’s poll. Kentucky (18-5) beat Georgia in overtime last Tuesday, then lost at Florida, 88-66, on Saturday night.
Kentucky returns to action Tuesday night at home against LSU (7 p.m., ESPN).
UK was ranked No. 2 behind Duke in the AP’s preseason poll for 2016-17. The Cats held the No. 1 spot in the third and fourth polls of the season.
Meanwhile, Kentucky’s archrival, Louisville, continued its steady climb up the poll. The Cardinals (19-4) moved from No. 6 last week to No. 4.
U of L visits No. 12 Virginia on Monday night (7 p.m., ESPN)
For the second week in a row, Gonzaga (24-0) holds the No. 1 spot in the AP poll. Next are Villanova (22-2) and Kansas (20-3).
Associated Press Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (59)
24-0
1619
1
2. Villanova (6)
22-2
1565
4
3. Kansas
20-3
1446
3
4. Louisville
19-4
1411
6
5. Oregon
21-3
1263
13
6. Baylor
20-3
1255
2
7. Wisconsin
20-3
1232
10
8. North Carolina
21-4
1145
12
9. Arizona
21-3
1136
5
10. UCLA
21-3
1115
11
11. Cincinnati
21-2
876
14
12. Virginia
17-5
875
9
13. West Virginia
18-5
861
7
14. Florida State
20-4
839
15
15. Kentucky
18-5
741
8
16. Purdue
19-5
537
23
17. Florida
18-5
530
24
18. Duke
18-5
514
21
19. South Carolina
19-4
493
19
20. Saint Mary’s
21-2
468
18
21. Maryland
20-3
326
17
22. Butler
18-5
285
16
23. Creighton
20-4
207
22
24. Xavier
17-6
144
_
25. SMU
20-4
107
_
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 38, Southern Cal 35, Notre Dame 33, Northwestern 11, California 3, Iowa State 3, Monmouth (N.J.) 3, New Mexico State 3, VCU 3, Kansas State 1, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.
