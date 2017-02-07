What’s wrong with the Cats? It’s February.

In John Calipari’s eight seasons as Kentucky coach, the Wildcats have lost more games in February than in any other month — an unlucky 13.
So, for those in the Big Blue Nation searching for answers after Kentucky’s 88-66 loss at Florida on Saturday night — Feb. 4 — could it really be that simple?
Probably not. But the cycle Calipari’s Kentucky teams typically travel — fast start, slight lull in the middle, strong finish — is in play again in 2016-17.
The Wildcats finished November this season with a 7-0 record, the fifth time they’ve navigated a perfect opening month under Calipari.
Things get trickier from December through February. But then look at March, where Kentucky is 49-10 under Calipari — right on schedule for the postseason.
Here is Kentucky’s month-by-month record under Calipari, listed with wins, losses and winning percentage:
November — 49-4 (.925)
December — 41-10 (.804)
January — 52-12 (.813)
February — 42-13 (.764)
March — 49-10 (.831)
April — 2-3 (.667)
Total — 235-52
Other numbers worth noting
▪ Kentucky’s 49-10 record in March is even more impressive considering this: The 2012-13 Cats — in the wake of Nerlens Noel’s season-ending injury — were responsible for four of those defeats.
▪ The only two teams to post perfect Februarys were the national champions of 2011-12 (6-0) and the 38-1 Final Four squad of 2014-15 (8-0).
▪ The 2010-11 Cats, who lost to UConn in the Final Four, went 4-4 in February. The NCAA finalists of 2013-14 went 6-2 in February.
Comments