Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-LSU game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. LSU in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (18-5 overall, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers (9-13, 1-9) are not ranked.
Game time is 7 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Joe Tessitore; analysis, Sean Farnham; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 137
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramHL
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
