February 7, 2017 5:24 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-LSU game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. LSU in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (18-5 overall, 8-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers (9-13, 1-9) are not ranked.

Game time is 7 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Joe Tessitore; analysis, Sean Farnham; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 137

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramHL

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

