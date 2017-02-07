Box score from Kentucky’s 92-85 victory over LSU

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 19-5 overall and 9-2 in Southeastern Conference play with a 92-85 victory over LSU in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Next up for the 15th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, Wenyen Gabriel, 23
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 9
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 6
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 3
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Isaac Humphries, 1
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 3
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36
