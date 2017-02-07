UK Men's Basketball

February 7, 2017 9:06 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 92-85 victory over LSU

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 19-5 overall and 9-2 in Southeastern Conference play with a 92-85 victory over LSU in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the 15th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Alabama on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, Wenyen Gabriel, 23

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 9

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 6

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, 3

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Isaac Humphries, 1

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 3

Minutes played: Malik Monk, 36

