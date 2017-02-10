No quick fixes — not even Diallo — for what ails Kentucky, Calipari says

With his team in a five-game morass, Kentucky Coach John Calipari offered a simple and direct response.
“When it takes you three weeks to get to a point,” he said Friday, “it’s going to take time to get out of it.”
The message of no quick fixes applied to five-star freshman Hamidou Diallo, who joined the UK team at semester break with the understanding of using this season as preparation for a debut in 2017-2018.
Calipari seemed to rule out even being tempted to play Diallo.
“No,” he said. “That hasn’t been on my mind. I’m trying to get the guys we have right (and) to do what they’re capable of doing.”
Toward that end, Calipari said the UK players must take greater pride in defending. Six of the eight best shooting performances by Kentucky opponents this season have come in the last seven games. The outliers were UCLA and North Carolina, each making 53 percent of its shots against the Cats.
Calipari called on Kentucky players to take “great pride” in defending.
“Some of it is guys have to take this personal,’ he said. “. . . ‘I’m not letting a guy go by me. It’s not happening.’”
This kind of thinking must be put in the context of team defense, Calipari said.
“If they think, ‘I’m OK, it’s everybody else,’ that’s when you have issues,” the UK coach said.
Kentucky plays at Alabama on Saturday afternoon.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Saturday
No. 15 Kentucky at Alabama
When: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS-27
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 19-5 (9-2 SEC), Alabama 14-9 (7-4)
Series: Kentucky leads 108-37
Last meeting: Kentucky won 85-59 on March 11, 2016, in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament at Nashville.
Comments