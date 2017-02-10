No quick fixes — not even Diallo — for what ails Kentucky, Calipari says

2:14 Hamidou Diallo thinks it's best to stick to plan Pause

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

0:53 Gabriel credits Briscoe for his breakthrough game

3:53 Kentucky guts out win at Georgia

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban