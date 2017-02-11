Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama game

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Kentucky (19-5 overall, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Crimson Tide (14-9, 7-4) is not ranked.
Game time is 1 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Spero Dedes; analysis, Bill Raftery.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 134
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: CBS All-Access (pay)
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments