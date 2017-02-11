UK Men's Basketball

February 11, 2017 9:05 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Alabama game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Alabama at Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Kentucky (19-5 overall, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 12 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Crimson Tide (14-9, 7-4) is not ranked.

Game time is 1 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Spero Dedes; analysis, Bill Raftery.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 134

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: CBS All-Access (pay)

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

View more video

Sports Videos