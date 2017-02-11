Box score from Kentucky’s 67-58 victory at Alabama

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference with a 67-58 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.
Next up for the 15th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Tennessee on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 17
Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 11
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Dominique Hawkins, 2
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 3
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 35
