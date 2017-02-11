UK Men's Basketball

February 11, 2017 3:22 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 67-58 victory at Alabama

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 20-5 overall and 10-2 in the Southeastern Conference with a 67-58 victory over Alabama in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.

Next up for the 15th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 17

Rebounds: Isaiah Briscoe, 11

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Steals: De’Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Dominique Hawkins, 2

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 3

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Minutes played: Isaiah Briscoe, 35

