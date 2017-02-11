UK-Alabama game action gallery

Alabama forward Braxton Key (25) defended against Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) in the second half in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Feb. 11, 2017. Kentucky won 67-58.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) dribbled past Alabama's Jimmie Taylor (10) in the first half.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) scored a three-point basket in the first half.
Alabama Coach Avery Johnson instructed his team in the first half against Kentucky.
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) eyed the basket while guarded by Alabama guard Ar'Mond Davis (22) in the first half.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) dunked in the first half against Alabama.
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) blocked a shot by Alabama forward Bola Olaniyan (21) in the first half.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) collided with Alabama's Ar'Mond Davis (22) under the basket in the first half.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) took an outside shot in the first half against Alabama.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) was guarded by Alabama's Donta Hall (35) in the first half.
Kentucky forward Edrice Adebayo (3) tried to block a shot in the first half against Alabama.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) tangled with Alabama forward Jimmie Taylor (10) in the first half.
Kentucky's Dominique Hawkins (25) scored in the first half against Alabama.
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) reacted after a favorable call in the second half against Alabama.
Alabama forward Braxton Key (25) defended against Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) under the basket in the second half.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) scored in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky players, including Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk and Isaiah Briscoe, huddled after a foul call in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) scored in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky forward Derek Willis controlled the ball against Alabama.
Kentucky's Bam Adebayo (3) talked to John Calipari after fouling out in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari instructed his team in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) battled Alabama guard Dazon Ingram (12) for a rebound in the second half.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) was fouled by Alabama guard Riley Norris (1) in the second half.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked in the second half against Alabama.
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) made a three-pointer in the second half against Alabama.
Alabama forward Braxton Key (25) defended against Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) under the basket in the second half.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) beat Alabama guard Dazon Ingram (12) to the ball, then took it in for a dunk in the second half.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk reacted to a foul call in the second half against Alabama.
