UK Men's Basketball

February 13, 2017 12:27 PM

UK moves up two spots, Louisville drops in AP men’s basketball poll

Wire and Staff Reports

Kentucky’s men’s basketball team advanced from 15th to 13th in this week’s Associated Press poll.

UK, which hosts Tennessee on Tuesday night in Rupp Arena, defeated LSU and Alabama last week to improve to 20-5 overall and 10-2 in Southeastern Conference play.

Louisville (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast) dropped four spots to eighth. The Cardinals lost at Virginia and defeated Miami last week.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week.

The Zags (26-0, 14-0 West Coast), the lone unbeaten team in Division I, received 60 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (24-2, 11-2 Big East), which received the other five first-place votes, and Kansas held second and third, while Baylor moved from sixth to fourth.

The top four teams matched those announced Saturday as the preliminary No. 1 seeds by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, although its order was Villanova, Kansas, Baylor and Gonzaga.

Arizona jumped from ninth to fifth and was followed by fellow Pac-12 members UCLA and Oregon, while Louisville, West Virginia and North Carolina rounded out the top 10.

Notre Dame returns to the poll at No. 25 after being out for one week. The Fighting Irish replace Xavier.

Wisconsin dropped from seventh to 11th and was followed by Duke, Kentucky, Virginia, Florida, Purdue, Florida State, Cincinnati, SMU and Creighton.

The last five ranked teams were South Carolina, Saint Mary’s, Maryland, Butler and Notre Dame.

It was another week of losses by ranked teams, with 12 of the top 25 losing last week.

The week’s biggest jump and fall came from the same game. SMU moved from 25th to No. 19 and Cincinnati dropped from 11th to No. 18 after the Mustangs ended the Bearcats’ 15-game winning streak on Sunday. Duke, which beat North Carolina and Clemson last week, also moved up six places, from 18th to No. 12.

Notre Dame, which was ranked for nine weeks before dropping out last week, returns to the poll after beating Florida State on Saturday.

Xavier, which has been beset by injuries, dropped out from 24th after losing to Villanova. The Musketeers were ranked seventh in the preseason poll and returned last week after being out of one poll.

The ACC leads the way with six ranked teams while the Big East, Big 12, Pac-12, Big Ten and Southeastern Conference all have three.

Kansas will have two games against ranked teams this week, Monday against West Virginia and Saturday at Baylor.

Other double-ranked games are Duke at Virginia on Wednesday, Virginia at North Carolina on Saturday and Maryland at Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Associated Press’ top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (60)

26-0

1620

1

2. Villanova (5)

24-2

1564

2

3. Kansas

22-3

1493

3

4. Baylor

22-3

1394

6

5. Arizona

23-3

1301

9

6. UCLA

23-3

1276

10

7. Oregon

22-4

1229

5

8. Louisville

20-5

1204

4

9. West Virginia

20-5

1012

13

10. North Carolina

21-5

1005

8

11. Wisconsin

21-4

868

7

12. Duke

20-5

857

18

13. Kentucky

20-5

854

15

14. Virginia

18-6

825

12

15. Florida

20-5

717

17

16. Purdue

20-5

682

16

17. Florida State

21-5

665

14

18. Cincinnati

22-3

634

11

19. SMU

22-4

415

25

20. Creighton

21-4

298

23

21. South Carolina

20-5

296

19

22. Saint Mary’s

22-3

269

20

23. Maryland

21-4

136

21

24. Butler

19-6

129

22

25. Notre Dame

19-7

122

_

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 87, Xavier 72, Northwestern 60,Southern Cal 16, VCU 14, Dayton 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Monmouth 2, Oklahoma State 1, Vermont 1.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Avery Johnson: We gave them too much respect

View more video

Sports Videos