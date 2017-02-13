Lost leads have Cal searching for ways to end UK’s flair for the dramatic

Screenwriters would like Kentucky’s recent games. Coach John Calipari not so much.
Too much drama had Calipari studying game video on the Cats’ flight back from Alabama on Saturday. Kentucky had defeated Alabama 67-58, but an 18-point second-half lead had dwindled to six with 1:40 left. Plenty of time for the Tide to complete the comeback.
What alarmed Calipari and thrilled fans of athletic drama was how this was a recurring theme. Four days earlier, Kentucky led LSU by 25 with less than nine minutes left. LSU got within six in the final seconds.
On Jan. 17 at Mississippi State, Kentucky led by 18 midway through the second half. The game changed dramatically when Malik Monk received a technical foul for hanging on the rim too long after a dunk. UK had to hang on at the end in an 88-81 victory.
“I’m spending time right now watching tape when we’re up 18, 20, 25, 16, that we give back those points,” Calipari said at a news conference Monday. “So I spent yesterday breaking all that down (and) coming up with ideas.”
It’s the coaches’ responsibility to stop this troubling pattern, not “dudes who were in high school six months ago,” Calipari said.
The major problem?
“Just learning how to play situational basketball,” Calipari said.
Perhaps not wishing to inspire game-planning by Tennessee, which plays at Kentucky on Tuesday, Calipari did not go into specifics of what he saw in his video review. There has been consistency in what’s gone wrong, he said. And it’s not a mental issue.
“I think it’s as much technical as it is mental,” he said.
And it’s not dissension in the ranks.
“It’s not anything within that’s an issue,” Calipari said. “It’s just that they don’t know.”
Calipari seemed to return to the idea of too many of what he’d previously called “cute” plays rather than prudent plays that take into consideration time and score.
“You can just sit there and go crazy when they give up a lead or you can figure out why are they doing this,” Calipari said. “Because we’ve done it five times: up 25 and, oh my gosh, we can lose this.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
Tennessee at No. 13 Kentucky
When: 7 p.m.
Records: Tennessee 14-11 (6-6 SEC); UK 20-5 (10-2)
Series: UK leads 152-69
Last meeting: Tennessee won 82-80 on Jan. 24 in Knoxville
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Comments