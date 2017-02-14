Watch Zion Williamson’s latest dunk — a 360, windmill jam in playoff opener

Five-star basketball recruit Zion Williamson added another ridiculous, in-game dunk to his already legendary collection of YouTube highlights Monday night.
Williamson — a 6-foot-7 forward from Spartanburg, S.C. — scored 31 points in Monday’s playoff opener, a game in which he threw down eight dunks, including a 360, windmill jam on a fast break.
It was just the latest in a long line of highlight-reel dunks this season for Williamson, who has gained a massive following — one that includes famed rapper (and UK basketball superfan) Drake — while rising to the top of the class of 2018 recruiting rankings. 247Sports has Williamson as the No. 1 junior in the class, while Rivals.com, Scout.com and ESPN rank him No. 2 behind West Coast star Marvin Bagley.
Williamson was on UK’s campus last month for a recruiting visit that included a trip to the Wildcats’ game against Kansas in Rupp Arena. Kentucky Coach John Calipari has also visited Williamson in his hometown recently, and the Cats are likely to remain a player in his recruitment as he goes into his final season of AAU ball this spring.
Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Clemson, South Carolina and North Carolina State are among the many other schools pursuing Williamson, who is averaging about 35 points and 15 rebounds per game for his high school team this season.
