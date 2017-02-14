Box score from Kentucky’s 83-58 Valentine’s Day victory over Tennessee

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in the Southeastern Conference with an 83-58 victory over Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Next up for the 13th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Georgia on Saturday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 20
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 12
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 6
Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Derek Willis, 2
Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 2
Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, 3
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 33
