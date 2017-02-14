UK Men's Basketball

February 14, 2017 8:59 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 83-58 Valentine’s Day victory over Tennessee

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 21-5 overall and 11-2 in the Southeastern Conference with an 83-58 victory over Tennessee in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the 13th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Georgia on Saturday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 20

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 12

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 6

Steals: Isaiah Briscoe, De’Aaron Fox, Derek Willis, 2

Blocks: Wenyen Gabriel, 2

Turnovers: Bam Adebayo, 3

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 33

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

