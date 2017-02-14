UK-Tennessee game action gallery

Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe, left, Bam Adebayo and Malik Monk enjoyed the last few seconds of the Cats victory against Tennessee.
Isaiah Briscoe (13) congratulated Malik Monk (5) after Monk hit a three-pointer in Kentucky’s win against Tennessee.
Malik Monk (5) smiled big after a TV interview following Kentucky’s win against Tennessee.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) hit a three-pointer against Tennessee.
Ellen Calipari received roses from the Wildcat mascot during Kentucky’s game against Tennessee.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Brad Calipari (20) smiled near the end of the game as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) drove and scored on Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) and teammates gathered after Fox was fouled as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) had his shot blocked from behind by Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) as Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) defended in the front as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) launched a 3-pointer in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Shembari Phillips (25) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drove ands scored in Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) hit a 3-pointer in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Robert Hubbs III (3) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) drove on Tennessee Volunteers forward Lew Evans (21) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) congratulated Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) after Monk hit another 3-pointe as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Malik Monk (5) hit a 3-pointer in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is first half college basketball action.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) score on a drive past Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) and Tennessee Volunteers forward Kyle Alexander (11) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) scored on Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) scored on a drive past Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) stole the ball from Tennessee Volunteers forward Admiral Schofield (5) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Former UK player Heshimu Evans made the "Y" as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Isaac Humphries (15) came up with rebound between Tennessee Volunteers guard Robert Hubbs III (3) and Tennessee Volunteers forward Lew Evans (21) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) grabbed a loose ball from Tennessee Volunteers guard Jordan Bowden (23) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) had a new hair style tonight as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice Adebayo (3) blocked a shot by Tennessee Volunteers guard Shembari Phillips (25) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) split between Tennessee Volunteers guard Kwe Parker (12) and Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari smiled after a no-call foul on Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) talked with Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Referee Doug Shows as the University of Kentucky played the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
Kentucky Wildcats guard De'Aaron Fox (0) left the court after the University of Kentucky defeated the University of Tennessee in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, February 14, 2017. This is second half college basketball action. UK won 83-58.
