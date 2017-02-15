Calipari talks politics, NBA and Cousins in Bleacher Report interview

John Calipari said he has no desire to run for office, named his hypothetical starting five of former Kentucky stars and revealed the result of a footrace between freshmen Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox and Hamidou Diallo.
Calipari covered those topics plus much additional ground in a recent question-and-answer session with Reid Forgrave for the Bleacher Report, which posted the interview Wednesday morning.
Calipari also addressed his new book, the ideal situation for former Cat DeMarcus Cousins, the best way to change the one-and-done rule and the moment that changed the way he thinks about coaching.
Click here to read the interview in its entirety.
(Coaching) is a tough business. (Politics) is a nasty business. That s--t is nasty. At this point, I have no desire to do any of that.
John Calipari, when asked whether he’d ever consider running for office
