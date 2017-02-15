UK basketball signee to play in Derby Festival Classic in Louisville

UK basketball signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been chosen to play in this year’s Derby Festival Classic, the annual all-star showcase in Louisville.
Gilgeous-Alexander — a 6-foot-5 point guard from Hamilton Heights Academy (Tenn.) — is the No. 36 overall recruit in the class of 2017, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He signed with the Wildcats in November.
The Derby Classic will be played Saturday, April 15 at Freedom Hall. Tickets will go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
Gilgeous-Alexander will be the first UK scholarship recruit to play in the Derby Classic since 2013, when in-state stars Dominique Hawkins and Derek Willis both appeared at the event. Walk-on Brad Calipari played in last year’s game.
UK’s other four high school commitments from the 2017 class — Quade Green, Nick Richards, Jarred Vanderbilt and PJ Washington — will play in the Jordan Brand Classic in Brooklyn on April 14.
This year’s Derby Classic will also include all four of Louisville’s signees for the class of 2017: Jordan Nwora, Darius Perry, Lance Thomas and Malik Williams.
Williams — a 7-footer from Fort Wayne, Ind. — is considered a five-star recruit.
The full roster of players will be announced at a later date.
