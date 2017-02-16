Five-star basketball recruit Trae Young commits to hometown Oklahoma

Five-star point guard Trae Young is staying home for college.
The highly touted basketball prospect announced Thursday that he has committed to the Oklahoma Sooners, picking his hometown school over fellow finalists Kansas and Oklahoma State.
“This has always been home to me,” Young said. “I built relationships with a lot of coaches throughout the years. This recruiting process has been very long, very tough. ... This has just been home.”
Young — a 6-foot-2 recruit from Norman, Okla. — was the first point guard in the class of 2017 to receiver a scholarship offer from Kentucky Coach John Calipari, but UK signed two other highly regarded point guards — Quade Green and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — in November and then shifted their recruiting focus to players at other positions. Seven-footer Mohamed Bamba and 6-9 forward Kevin Knox are the Cats’ top two remaining targets for next season.
Scout.com ranks Young as the No. 3 point guard and No. 21 overall prospect in the 2017 class. Green is No. 4 on that list, and Gilgeous-Alexander is No. 12 in a point guard class that looks to be especially strong nationally.
Young’s commitment to Oklahoma leaves Trevon Duval as the only uncommitted, nationally ranked point guard in the 2017 class.
Duval — a 6-3 prospect in his senior season at IMG Academy (Fla.) — is considered the No. 1 point guard in the class and has narrowed his list of schools to Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Kansas and Seton Hall.
Top 10 point guards in 2017 class (Scout.com rankings)
- 1. Trevon Duval (uncommitted)
- 2. Collin Sexton (Alabama)
- 3. Trae Young (Oklahoma)
- 4. Quade Green (Kentucky)
- 5. Nick Weatherspoon (Mississippi State)
- 6. Jaylen Hands (UCLA)
- 7. Jalek Felton (North Carolina)
- 8. Makai Ashton-Langford (UConn)
- 9. Matt Coleman (Texas)
- 10. Tremont Waters (Georgetown)
