Watching tape of other point guards shows Kentucky’s Fox how to improve

Better basketball through video.
That’s part of the formula Kentucky used to help point guard De’Aaron Fox improve, Coach John Calipari said Friday.
“We’re showing him a lot of tape of what other point guards are doing,” Calipari said, “and what he has to be doing more of.”
Calipari declined to identify which point guards Fox and the coaches viewed. Two highly acclaimed point guards played against Kentucky this season: Lonzo Ball of UCLA and Joel Berry II of North Carolina.
DraftExpress.com projects Markelle Fultz of Washington and Ball as the first two picks in this year’s NBA Draft. The site lists Dennis Smith of North Carolina State as the fourth pick. Fox is the eighth pick.
Calipari said he saw improved intensity on defense and decision-making on offense from Fox.
Enthusiastic on-ball defense is contagious, the UK coach said.
As for offense, Calipari said Fox had improved in deciding when to attack and when it was prudent to settle into a half-court attack. “When to go, when to pull it out,” Calipari said.
Against Tennessee on Tuesday, Fox had 13 points and six assists. For only the second time this season, he did not commit a turnover.
Three games earlier, Fox did not have an assist for the only time this season. He cited the illness that caused him to miss the home game against Georgia earlier that week.
“The whole week I didn’t practice,” he said of the lead-in to the Florida game. “It felt weird.
Kentucky plays at Georgia on Saturday. Fox said he saw very little of the first game: the opening few minutes because the television remained on after he watched the preceding game, a few minutes at the end of the first half and the shot Malik Monk made to send it into overtime.
Fox said he felt so bad, he turned off the television and went to sleep rather than watch overtime.
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Saturday
No. 13 Kentucky at Georgia
When: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 21-5 (11-2), Georgia 15-11 (6-7)
Series: Kentucky leads 122-26
Last meeting: Kentucky won 90-81 in overtime on Jan. 31 in Lexington.
