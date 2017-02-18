Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia game

How to follow Saturday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.
Kentucky (21-5 overall, 11-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 11 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Bulldogs (15-11, 6-7) are not ranked.
Game time is 6 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave O’Brien; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Kris Budden.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 136
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments