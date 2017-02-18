UK Men's Basketball

February 18, 2017 10:11 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Kentucky (21-5 overall, 11-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 11 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Bulldogs (15-11, 6-7) are not ranked.

Game time is 6 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: ESPN

Announcers: Play-by-play, Dave O’Brien; analysis, Dick Vitale; sideline, Kris Budden.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 136

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

De'Aaron Fox feeling more like himself

Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox missed the first UK-Georgia game because of illness. He said Tuesday's 83-58 win over Tennessee was the best he has felt since returning.

jclay@herald-leader.com

