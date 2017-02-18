Box score from Kentucky’s 82-77 victory at Georgia

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 22-5 overall and 12-2 in the Southeastern Conference with an 82-77 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Saturday night.
Next up for the 13th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Missouri on Tuesday night.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, 16
Rebounds: Derek Willis, 12
Assists: Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, 5
Steals: Malik Monk, 3
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 2
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 4
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 36
Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.
Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.
Click here to view scores from around the nation.
Comments