February 18, 2017 8:32 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 82-77 victory at Georgia

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 22-5 overall and 12-2 in the Southeastern Conference with an 82-77 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., on Saturday night.

Next up for the 13th-ranked Wildcats is a visit to Missouri on Tuesday night.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, 16

Rebounds: Derek Willis, 12

Assists: Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, 5

Steals: Malik Monk, 3

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 2

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, Isaiah Briscoe, 4

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, 36

