More Videos

3:19 John Calipari: We were lucky to get out alive

1:03 Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

0:48 Derek Willis says Kentucky's fight came through

1:41 De'Aaron Fox: I had to do something down the stretch

1:29 PJ Washington video highlights from weekend in Kentucky

1:34 Is this junior the best prep dunker ever?

1:08 Malik Monk hit the boards against Vols

0:57 Derek Willis: It's fun to play like this

1:29 Dominique Hawkins: UK's Old Reliable

2:30 Calipari: It's great to see progress Cats made vs. Vols

1:24 Rick Barnes: We were really just gosh-awful