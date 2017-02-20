New Next Cats page for top UK basketball recruits in the class of 2019

UK Coach John Calipari watched three recruits from the class of 2019 last week, getting an early start on evaluating talent from a group of recruits that are wrapping up their sophomore seasons of high school.
Calipari and the rest of the UK coaches will be on the road this spring and summer watching more 2019 prospects, and the Herald-Leader’s new Next Cats page takes a closer look at some of the Wildcats’ early targets from that class.
The new Next Cats page has bio information, recruiting rankings, video highlights and lists of early scholarship offers for 14 players from the 2019 class who are already on the Cats’ radar.
The list of 2019 targets includes the unanimous No. 1 player in the class, two pairs of five-star high school teammates, a few recruits that visited UK for Big Blue Madness last fall and a talented guard from Louisville that has already attracted the Wildcats’ attention.
The 2019 page will be updated regularly with the latest recruiting information, rankings and video, and several new players will be added in the coming months.
NEXT CATS’ PAGE FOR 2019 RECRUITS
