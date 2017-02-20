Kentucky continues to gain ground in AP men’s basketball poll

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll.
It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.
Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.
Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 11. The Cats (22-5) defeated Tennessee 83-58 and Georgia 82-77 this past week. They next play at Missouri at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The three teams from the Pac-12 — Arizona, UCLA and Oregon — are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.
Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.
Wichita State makes its first top-25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.
The Associated Press top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record
Pts
Prv
1. Gonzaga (59)
28-0
1618
1
2. Villanova (5)
26-2
1556
2
3. Kansas (1)
24-3
1503
3
4. Arizona
25-3
1356
5
5. UCLA
24-3
1316
6
6. Oregon
24-4
1297
7
7. Louisville
22-5
1267
8
8. North Carolina
23-5
1138
10
9. Baylor
22-5
1108
4
10. Duke
22-5
1014
12
11. Kentucky
22-5
943
13
12. West Virginia
21-6
908
9
13. Florida
22-5
822
15
14. Purdue
22-5
807
16
15. Cincinnati
24-3
733
18
16. Wisconsin
22-5
713
11
17. SMU
24-4
554
19
18. Virginia
18-8
427
14
19. Florida State
21-6
419
17
20. Saint Mary’s
24-3
375
22
21. Notre Dame
21-7
322
25
22. Butler
21-6
295
24
23. Creighton
22-5
178
20
24. Maryland
22-5
159
23
25. Wichita State
25-4
153
_
Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.
