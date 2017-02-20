UK Men's Basketball

February 20, 2017 12:09 PM

Kentucky continues to gain ground in AP men’s basketball poll

Staff and Wire Reports

For the third straight week, Gonzaga, Villanova and Kansas are the top three teams in The Associated Press college basketball poll.

It is the fourth week at No. 1 for Gonzaga (28-0), the only unbeaten team in Division I. The Zags received 59 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel on Monday.

Villanova (26-2) received five first-place votes and Kansas (24-3), which beat West Virginia and Baylor last week, got the other No. 1 vote.

Kentucky moved up two spots to No. 11. The Cats (22-5) defeated Tennessee 83-58 and Georgia 82-77 this past week. They next play at Missouri at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The three teams from the Pac-12 — Arizona, UCLA and Oregon — are fourth through sixth. Louisville is seventh, followed by North Carolina, Baylor and Duke.

Baylor, which lost to Texas Tech and Kansas, dropped five places from fourth.

Wichita State makes its first top-25 appearance since last season. The Shockers replace South Carolina, which fell out after a five-week run in the poll.

The Associated Press top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record

Pts

Prv

1. Gonzaga (59)

28-0

1618

1

2. Villanova (5)

26-2

1556

2

3. Kansas (1)

24-3

1503

3

4. Arizona

25-3

1356

5

5. UCLA

24-3

1316

6

6. Oregon

24-4

1297

7

7. Louisville

22-5

1267

8

8. North Carolina

23-5

1138

10

9. Baylor

22-5

1108

4

10. Duke

22-5

1014

12

11. Kentucky

22-5

943

13

12. West Virginia

21-6

908

9

13. Florida

22-5

822

15

14. Purdue

22-5

807

16

15. Cincinnati

24-3

733

18

16. Wisconsin

22-5

713

11

17. SMU

24-4

554

19

18. Virginia

18-8

427

14

19. Florida State

21-6

419

17

20. Saint Mary’s

24-3

375

22

21. Notre Dame

21-7

322

25

22. Butler

21-6

295

24

23. Creighton

22-5

178

20

24. Maryland

22-5

159

23

25. Wichita State

25-4

153

_

Others receiving votes: VCU 39, Northwestern 25, Iowa State 22, South Carolina 12, Southern Cal 10, Dayton 9, Middle Tennessee 8, Oklahoma State 7, Minnesota 5, Miami 2, Monmouth (N.J.) 2, Michigan 1, Vermont 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Derek Willis on his 12 rebounds against Georgia

View more video

Sports Videos