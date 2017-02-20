Tuesday’s game at Missouri continues Kentucky’s search for its ‘groove’

The schedule says Kentucky plays at Missouri on Tuesday. But, in a sense, Kentucky is playing Kentucky.
UK will be wanting to meet its standard of play, which has been an elusive target this season, John Calipari said Monday on a Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference.
“That’s always the case for us,” he said of Kentucky trying to play to its own standard. “But you better be ready to play harder than they play, and you better be ready to take things personal because they are.”
Missouri brings a 7-19 overall record (2-12 in the SEC) into the game.
Calipari called Missouri “a dangerous team,” in part because the Tigers can play freely with nothing special on the line.
“We’re playing a team with house money,” the UK coach said. “And they’re letting it go and making shots and making plays they haven’t all year because it’s house money.”
Calipari acknowledged that Kentucky continues to search for a consistent level of play.
“We’re one of those teams with enormous upside, even now,” he said. “There are times I think we’ve figured it out, and there are other times I look and I’m, like, we haven’t.”
Calipari said he forgets how difficult it can be to bring a freshman-dependent team to a peak. As he suggested after UK won at Georgia on Saturday, that time is fast approaching.
“You’ve got to go on that run when you really start to play better, and you’re really starting to groove it,” he said. “And you’re really starting to mesh. We haven’t quite hit that run yet.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
Tuesday
No. 11 Kentucky at Missouri
When: 9 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Records: Kentucky 22-5 (12-2 SEC), Missouri 7-19 (2-12)
Series: Kentucky leads 9-0
Last meeting: Kentucky won 88-54 on Jan. 27, 2016, in Lexington.
