Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Missouri game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
Kentucky (22-5 overall, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers (7-19, 2-12) are not ranked.
Game time is 9 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Adam Amin; analysis, Jon Sundvold; sideline, Laura Rutledge.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 136
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: WatchESPN.com
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramHL
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments