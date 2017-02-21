UK Men's Basketball

February 21, 2017 5:50 PM

Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Missouri game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Missouri at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.

Kentucky (22-5 overall, 12-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers (7-19, 2-12) are not ranked.

Game time is 9 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Adam Amin; analysis, Jon Sundvold; sideline, Laura Rutledge.

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 136

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: WatchESPN.com

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramHL

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

