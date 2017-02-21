Box score from Kentucky’s 72-62 victory at Missouri

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the Southeastern Conference with a 72-62 victory over Missouri at Columbia, Mo., on Tuesday night.
Next up for the 11th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 13 Florida on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Bam Adebayo, 22
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 15
Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 4
Steals: Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins, 1
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3
Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 6
Minutes played: Malik Monk, 38
