UK Men's Basketball

February 21, 2017 11:18 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 72-62 victory at Missouri

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 23-5 overall and 13-2 in the Southeastern Conference with a 72-62 victory over Missouri at Columbia, Mo., on Tuesday night.

Next up for the 11th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against No. 13 Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Bam Adebayo, 22

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 15

Assists: De’Aaron Fox, 4

Steals: Mychal Mulder, Dominique Hawkins, 1

Blocks: Bam Adebayo, 3

Turnovers: Isaiah Briscoe, 6

Minutes played: Malik Monk, 38

Click here to view a complete statistics report from the game.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 statistics.

Click here to view Kentucky’s 2016-17 schedule.

Click here to view scores from around the nation.

Click here to view the SEC standings.

Related content

UK Men's Basketball

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

John Calipari: I'd rather learn from a close win than a loss

View more video

Sports Videos