UK-Missouri game gallery

Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) shook hands with a fan as he left the court after the Cats’ win at Missouri.
Charles Bertram
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) blocked a shot by Missouri forward Kevin Puryear (24).
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) grabbed rebound in front of Missouri guard Cullen VanLeer (33).
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) scored on Missouri forward Reed Nikko (14).
Missouri Coach Kim Anderson and Kentucky Coach John Calipari shook hands after the game.
Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15) got around Kentucky’s Isaiah Briscoe (13) and Dominique Hawkins (25).
Kentucky Coach John Calipari yelled at his offense against Missouri.
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins (25) scored between Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15) and forward Russell Woods (25).
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) and Missouri forward Jordan Barnett (21) battled for a loose ball.
Kentucky Coach John Calipari was mad at his defense during Tuesday’s game at Missouri.
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) scored on Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15).
Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo (3) scored on Missouri’s Kevin Puryear (24).
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) blocked a shot by Missouri guard K.J. Walton (11).
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) had the ball stripped by Missouri guard Terrence Phillips (1).
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) had his shot blocked by Missouri forward Reed Nikko (14) and Missouri guard Jordan Geist (15).
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) drove to the basket on Missouri forward Kevin Puryear (24).
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) dunked on Missouri forward Jordan Barnett (21).
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) was airborne on a shot against Missouri.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) scored on Missouri forward Russell Woods (25).
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) took an off balance shot against Missouri.
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) scored on Missouri Tigers forward Russell Woods (25).
Kentucky Coach John Calipari moments before he received a technical foul during the Cats’ game at Missouri.
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) pressured a shot by Missouri guard K.J. Walton (11).
Kentucky forward Wenyen Gabriel (32) blocked a shot by Missouri forward Kevin Puryear (24).
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) talked to Coach John Calipari during the Cats’ game at Missouri.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) looked for a foul call against Missouri guard Terrence Phillips (1) but instead got a jump ball called.
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) went for a steal on Missouri guard Terrence Phillips (1).
