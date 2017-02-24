Opponents have put brake on fast breaks so Kentucky must adjust, Calipari says

1:07 John Calipari says now is time to have fun Pause

2:19 John Calipari: Both teams have something to lose

0:31 On UK's memorable Senior Night

5:49 John Calipari: These kids are not robots

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating'

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator