Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida game

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Florida in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (23-5 overall, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Gators (23-5, 13-2) are ranked No. 13 by the media and No. 12 by the coaches.
Game time is 2 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Jim Spanarkel
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 137
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: CBS All Access (pay)
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
Comments