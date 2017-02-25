UK Men's Basketball

February 25, 2017 10:38 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Florida game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Florida in Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (23-5 overall, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press media poll and No. 10 in the USA Today coaches poll. The Gators (23-5, 13-2) are ranked No. 13 by the media and No. 12 by the coaches.

Game time is 2 p.m.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Brad Nessler; analysis, Jim Spanarkel

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 191, Sirius Channel 137

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: CBS All Access (pay)

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

