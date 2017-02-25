Coaches like Calipari, Pitino, Huggins must grasp ‘nature of the beast’ to cope with stress of profession

1:47 No. 1 Scott County wins district Pause

0:34 John Calipari: Florida still good without Egbunu

1:21 Malik Monk: They did put a whuppin on us

2:19 John Calipari: Both teams have something to lose

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

1:07 John Calipari says now is time to have fun

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:04 Bam Adebayo says UK has to start fast against Florida