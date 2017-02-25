Box score from Kentucky’s 76-66 victory over Florida

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team took over sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference with two games left to play with a 76-66 victory over 13th-ranked Florida in Rupp Arena on Saturday.
Kentucky improved to 24-5 overall and 14-2 in the SEC. Florida dropped to 23-6 and 13-3.
Next up for the 11th-ranked Wildcats is a home game against Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, which will be Senior Night for UK’s Derek Willis, Dominique Hawkins and Mychal Mulder.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 33
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 15
Assists: Malik Monk, 5
Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 2
Blocks: Bam Adebayo, Mychal Mulder, 1
Turnovers: Malik Monk, 6
Minutes played: Dominique Hawkins, 37
