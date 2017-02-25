Box score from Kentucky’s 76-66 victory over Florida

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday Pause

1:00 Health Care Rally

1:47 No. 1 Scott County wins district

2:05 Watch the Headless Horseman make his rounds at Keeneland

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

0:34 Central Bank robbery

1:21 Malik Monk: They did put a whuppin on us

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating'