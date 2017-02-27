Malik Monk closing in on Kentucky’s single-season scoring leaders. See the list.

Scoring starbursts of the level Kentucky's Malik Monk rendered Saturday against Florida and earlier this season versus North Carolina lead fans to the logical conclusion that they've rarely seen anything like this before.
While that's certainly true of the 30-point second half the freshman guard produced Saturday -- a "nuclear" performance as some writers termed it — Monk has not yet unlocked the room populated with Kentucky's top 15 single-season scorers of all time.
But the 6-foot-3 guard from Lepanto, Ark., is standing outside the door with the key in his hand.
Monk has scored a team-leading 623 points in 29 games this season, an average of 21.5 per game.
Kentucky has two regular-season games remaining -- Tuesday against Vanderbilt and Saturday at Texas A&M -- followed by a maximum of three in the Southeastern Conference Tournament and a maximum of six in the NCAA Tournament.
If Monk were to continue at his present pace (21.5 points per game) and play a maximum of 11 more games, he would score an additional 237 points, pushing his single-season total to 860.
At 860 points, Monk would finish second on Kentucky's all-time single-season list, 88 points shy of Dan Issel's remarkable record of 948 points, which he set as a senior at Kentucky in 1969-70. Issel, who averaged 33.9 points over 28 games that season, is UK's all-time men's basketball scoring leader with 2,138 career points.
Here are the top 15 single-season scorers in UK history. As you can see Monk, with 623 points, is on the cusp of an elite group:
Player
Season
Games
Avg.
Points
1. Dan Issel
1969-70
28
33.9
948
2. Jodie Meeks
2008-09
36
23.7
854
3. Jamal Mashburn
1991-92
36
21.3
767
4. Dan Issel
1968-69
28
26.6
746
5. Kevin Grevey
1974-75
31
23.5
730
6. Ron Mercer
1996-97
40
18.1
725
7. Kenny Walker
1985-86
36
20.0
721
8. Jamal Murray
2015-16
36
20.0
720
9. Jamal Mashburn
1992-93
34
21.0
714
10. Kenny Walker
1984-85
31
22.9
710
11. Alex Groza
1948-49
34
20.5
698
12. Cliff Hagan
1951-52
32
21.6
692
13. Brandon Knight
2010-11
38
17.3
657
14. Cotton Nash
1963-64
27
24.0
648
15. Tony Delk
1995-96
36
17.8
639
While Issel's record seems beyond reach, the freshman record set by the bow-and-arrow-slinging Jamal Murray last season could be an achievable target for Monk.
Here are the top five single-season scoring seasons by UK freshmen:
Player
Season
Games
Avg.
Points
1. Jamal Murray
2015-16
36
20.0
720
2. Brandon Knight
2010-11
38
17.3
657
3. Malik Monk
2016-17
29
21.5
623
4. John Wall
2009-10
37
16.6
616
5. Julius Randle
2013-14
40
15.0
599
