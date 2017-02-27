UK Men's Basketball

February 27, 2017 3:55 PM

Calipari: UK seniors going out ‘playing the best of their careers’

By Jerry Tipton



Warm sentiments and fond farewells are as traditional with Kentucky’s Senior Night as emotional ovations and the singing of “My Old Kentucky Home.”

A day-before-the-game news conference Monday served as an early start on paying tribute to seniors Dominique Hawkins, Mychal Mulder and Derek Willis.

More than once, UK Coach John Calipari took pleasure in pointing out that this year’s seniors are going out on a high note.

“All three are playing the best of their careers right now,” Calipari said. “Hopefully, they finish that way.”

After the sweet sorrows associated with the parting of ways, Kentucky plays surging Vanderbilt.

Calipari pointed out that all three will have college degrees.

“The good news at the end is they walk away fulfilled on every front,” he said. “(That) is what you’d want.”

Hawkins, Mulder and Willis made significant contributions to Kentucky’s showdown victory over Florida on Saturday.

Hawkins played a career-high 37 minutes. Only three seniors in Calipari’s eight seasons as UK coach have played that much in a game: Alex Poythress against Kansas last season, Julius Mays 11 times in 2012-13 and Josh Harrellson four times in 2010-11.

Mulder’s 21 minutes against Florida were one shy of a career high (22 against Cleveland State) and five more than he’d ever played against a Southeastern Conference opponent.

Willis played 25 minutes, during which he grabbed nine rebounds (equaled the fourth-highest total of his career).

A recent story in The New York Times paid tribute to Kentucky’s senior trio. Under a headline that perhaps laid it on too thick (“In a Twist, Kentucky’s Seniors Are the Ones Getting It Done”), freshman De’Aaron Fox credited the leadership provided by Hawkins, Mulder and Willis.

“They don’t get shaken,” Fox said after UK won at Georgia on Feb. 18. “They’ve been through this. They’ve been here four years. Just the way they are able to get on the court and listen to Cal and listen to what he is preaching and go out there and execute it.

“Half the time they don’t even have to ask the question because they know what he wants.”

In that story, Willis said being a Kentuckian made a difference for himself and Hawkins.

“It’s just a different thing,” he said. “It means a lot more to us. We grew up around Kentucky basketball, just been fans of the sport. It’s part of our role and what we bring to the team.”

While the final act of their Kentucky careers is approaching, the three seniors may not be done playing basketball.

“I think all three of them will play professionally, if they choose,” Calipari said.

A general manager from Australia’s professional league visited UK recently to scout the three, plus native Aussie Isaac Humphries, Calipari said.

Fox update

Calipari said he did not have an update on whether Fox will play against Vandy. Fox missed the Florida game because of a knee bruise.

Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton

Tuesday

Vanderbilt at No. 9 Kentucky

When: 9 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Records: Vanderbilt 16-13 (9-7 SEC), Kentucky 24-5 (14-2)

Series: Kentucky leads 142-47

Last meeting: Kentucky won 87-81 on Jan. 10 at Vanderbilt.

UK Men's Basketball

