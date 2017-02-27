Calipari: UK seniors going out ‘playing the best of their careers’

Kentucky forward Derek Willis, left, Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins, and Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder. UK Mens Basketball Photo Day, Thursday Sept. 15, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan, Jonathan Palmer
Dominique Hawkins, Kentucky basketball picture day Thursday September 12, 2013.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) put up a shot over Montevallo's Shykeem Jackson,3, as Kentucky defeated Montevallo 95-72 on Monday November 4, 2013 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Dominique Hawkins, 2014 UK basketball photo day on Thursday September 4, 2014 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) did the John Wall dance during Big Blue Madness on Friday October 17, 2014 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25), Kentucky Wildcats forward Alex Poythress (22) and Kentucky Wildcats guard Aaron Harrison (2) watched from the bench as the University of Kentucky played Georgetown College in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, November 9, 2014. This is second half action. UK won 121-52.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) put up a shot in traffic as Kentucky played Albany on Friday November 13, 2015 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) drove between Montana State Bobcats forward Danny Robison (34) and Montana State Bobcats forward Quinn Price (33) as the University of Kentucky played Montana State in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, November 23, 2014. This is first half college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky 's Derek Willis watched the second half of the Kentucky at South Carolina men's basketball game in at Colonial Life Arena Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 24, 2015. Kentucky beat South Carolina 58-43.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) flipped the ball ahead as Florida Gators forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) and Florida Gators guard Michael Frazier II (20) challenged as the University of Kentucky played the University of Florida in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fl., Saturday, February 07, 2015. This is first half college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Mychal Mulder photographed by teammate Isaiah Briscoe. The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team held their annual photo day, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015 at Joe Craft Center in Lexington.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) put up a jumper as Kentucky defeated Kentucky State University 111-58 on Friday November 6, 2015 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) brought the ball upcourt as the University of Kentucky (UK) played New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, November 14, 2015. The is second half men's college basketball action. UK won 87-57.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Marcus Lee, left, and forward Alex Poythress help guard Dominique Hawkins off the court after he injured his ankle in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted Ole Miss, Saturday, Jan. 02, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Derek Willis goes coast to coast for a slam in the second half.The University of Kentucky hosted the University of Missouri, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Derek Willis slams two in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of Missouri, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) went in for a dunk and let out a roar as Kentucky played Georgia on Tuesday February 9, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins drives to the basket in the second half. The University of Kentucky hosted the University of Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 09, 2016 at Rupp Arena in Lexington .
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) gabbed a rebound in the second half of the Kentucky vs Georgia SEC Men's Basketball Tournament semifinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., on March 12, 2016. Kentucky beat Georgia 93-80 and advance to the championship game against Texas A&M.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25) battled for a rebound in the second half as Indiana beat Kentucky 73-67 on Saturday March 19, 2016 in Des Moines.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
UK seniors Kentucky Wildcats guard Isaiah Briscoe (13), Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins (25), Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) photographed during the University of Kentucky's men's basketball photo day held in Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, September 15, 2016.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Dominique Hawkins at the University of Kentucky's Midnight madness practice at Rupp Arena on Friday Oct. 14, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky's Mychal Mulder dunked over Asbury's Alex Dennis in the second half of the Asbury at Kentucky men's basketball game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky, on Nov. 6, 2016. UK dominated Asbury 156-63.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) went in for a dunk as Kentucky defeated Cleveland State 101-70 on Wednesday November 23, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) on the jumper as Kentucky played Valparaiso on Wednesday December 7, 2016 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari talked to Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) as the University of Kentucky played the University of Florida in Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fl., Saturday, February 4, 2017. This is first half basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) dunked over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sedee Keita (24) as UK defeated South Carolina 85-69 at Rupp Arena on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) sported a new shaved head as #5 Kentucky played Arizona State on Saturday December 11, 2015 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Kentucky Wildcats forward Derek Willis (35) signaled a three after hitting 5of6 from three as Kansas defeated Kentucky 79-73 on Saturday November 28, 2017 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
Isaiah Briscoe by Mychal Mulder. The University of Kentucky Men's Basketball team held their annual photo day, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015 at Joe Craft Center in Lexington.
Jonathan Palmer
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) eyed the basket while guarded by Alabama guard Ar'Mond Davis (22) in the first half of the Kentucky at Alabama men's basketball game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Feb. 11, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) scored in the second half of the Kentucky at Alabama men's basketball game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Feb. 11, 2017. Kentucky beat Alabama 67-58.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) reacted after scoring a three pointer in the first half of the Kentucky at Georgia men's basketball game at Stegemen Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Feb. 18, 2017.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries (15) and Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) headed to the locker room after the Kentucky at Georgia men's basketball game at Stegemen Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Feb. 18, 2017. Kentucky beat Georgia 82-77.
Pablo Alcala
palcala@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Wildcats guard Mychal Mulder (11) and Missouri Tigers forward Jordan Barnett (21) battled for a loose ball as the University of Kentucky Wildcats played the University of Missouri Tigers in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo., Tuesday, February 21, 2017. The is first half college basketball action.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky basketball's BACK ROW fr left: James Young, Dakari Johnson, Dominique Hawkins, Marcus Lee, Derek Willis, FRONT ROW fr left: Andrew Harrison, Julius Randle, and Aaron Harrison on Thursday September 12, 2013 in Lexington, Ky.
Mark Cornelison
Staff File Photo
