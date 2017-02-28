Where to watch, how to follow Tuesday’s Kentucky-Vanderbilt game

How to follow Tuesday night’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Vanderbilt on Senior Night in Rupp Arena.
Kentucky (24-5 overall, 14-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press media poll and the USA Today coaches poll. The Commodores (16-13, 9-7) are not ranked.
Game time is 9 p.m.
TELEVISION
Network: ESPN
Announcers: Play-by-play, Joe Tessitore; analysis, Sean Farnham; sideline, Kaylee Hartung.
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 137
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: WatchESPN
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @cbertramHL
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
