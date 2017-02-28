Box score from Kentucky’s 73-67 Senior Night win over Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 25-5 overall and 15-2 in Southeastern Conference play with a 73-67 Senior Night victory over Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.
Next up for the ninth-ranked Wildcats is the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:
Points: Malik Monk, 27
Rebounds: Derek Willis, 8
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 6
Steals: Bam Adebayo, 2
Blocks: Derek Willis, 3
Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 5
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 37
