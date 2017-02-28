UK Men's Basketball

February 28, 2017 11:13 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 73-67 Senior Night win over Vanderbilt

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team improved to 25-5 overall and 15-2 in Southeastern Conference play with a 73-67 Senior Night victory over Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night.

Next up for the ninth-ranked Wildcats is the regular-season finale at Texas A&M on Saturday.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Tuesday’s game:

Points: Malik Monk, 27

Rebounds: Derek Willis, 8

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 6

Steals: Bam Adebayo, 2

Blocks: Derek Willis, 3

Turnovers: De’Aaron Fox, 5

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 37

UK Men's Basketball

UK celebrates veteran trio, Derek Willis proposal on Senior Night

