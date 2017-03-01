UK-Vanderbilt game action gallery

Kentucky assistant coach Tony Barbee and head coach John Calipari reacted to a call during the second half against Vanderbilt.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) proposed to his girlfriend, Keely Potts, during Senior Night activities before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) had his shot blocked by Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet (3).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries (15) and guard Malik Monk (5) crashed the boards for rebound against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drove between Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet (3) and guard Joe Toye (2).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky seniors Mychal Mulder, left, Dominique Hawkins and Derek Willis (35) posed for a photograph before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
The team surrounded the three seniors — Mychal Mulder (11), Dominique Hawkins (25), Derek Willis (35) — as they posed for a photograph during Senior Night activities before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) proposed to his girlfriend, Keely Potts, during Senior Night activities before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Bam Adebayo (3) battled Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) for a rebound.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) sliced between Vanderbilt guard Riley LaChance (13) and forward Luke Kornet (3).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) waved to the crowd during Senior Night activities before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins (25) broke through the hoop on Senior Night before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) had his shot blocked by Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis (5).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) walked back down the court after hitting a three-pointer against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) had his shot blocked by Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet (3).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) had a big dunk on Vanderbilt guard Joe Toye (2).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Mychal Mulder (11) was congratulated by teammates after a big dunk against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) took a fadeaway jumper on Vanderbilt guard Matthew Fisher-Davis (5).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari questioned a call during the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari yelled at guard Malik Monk (5) after a turnover against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) drove on Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet (3).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Referee John Higgins called a technical foul on Kentucky Coach John Calipari during the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky Coach John Calipari sat on the bench after he received a technical foul during the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Dominique Hawkins (25) scored on a drive against Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet (3).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) scored on drive against Vanderbilt center Djery Baptiste (12).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) and Vanderbilt guard Nolan Cressler (24) went after a loose ball.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard De'Aaron Fox (0) scored on Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet (3).
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) made a “3” with his fingers after hitting a three-pointer late in the game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Malik Monk (5) and forward Bam Adebayo (3) walked to the bench near the end of the game against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky guard Isaiah Briscoe (13) was led from the court after hurting his left hand against Vanderbilt.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox (0) shot over Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis (5) and Luke Kornet (3).
Mark Mahan
Vanderbilt’s Matthew Fisher-Davis (5) and Luke Kornet (3) defended against Bam Adebayo (3).
Mark Mahan
Kentucky’s Bam Adebayo (3) reacted to being fouled during the second half against Vanderbilt.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky’s Wenyen Gabriel (32) reacted to a Malik Monk (5) three-pointer against Vanderbilt.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky’s Malik Monk (5) reacted to a three-pointer late in the second half against Vanderbilt.
Mark Mahan
Kentucky forward Derek Willis (35) proposed to his girlfriend, Keely Potts, during Senior Night activities before the Cats’ game against Vanderbilt.
Ken Weaver
UK senior Derek Willis goes to block Vanderbilt's Joe Toye during the second half.
Ken Weaver
Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew during the second half against Kentucky.
Ken Weaver
De'Aaron Fox guards Vanderbilt's Riley LaChance during the second half.
Ken Weaver
Isaiah Briscoe celebrates a three-pointer by Malik Monk late in the second half against Vanderbilt.
Ken Weaver