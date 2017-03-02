Kentucky quickly addresses slow starts in recent games

When it comes to addressing the slow starts in recent games, Kentucky is not dawdling.
That was topic A at a meeting this week.
“We brought that to the players,” said assistant coach Joel Justus, who substituted for John Calipari at a Thursday news conference.
The UK coaches asked the players what they thought. No conclusions were drawn in what Justus called an “open-ended discussion.”
Vanderbilt scored the game’s first seven points on Senior Night on Tuesday. Kentucky fell behind 25-6 with less than eight minutes left in the first half.
The hole UK dug for itself last weekend against Florida was not as deep. Florida scored the first eight points and extended its early lead to 18-6.
Although Kentucky won both games, the slow starts alarmed the coaches.
That’s because of what might happen if there’s a repeat in the NCAA Tournament. The anxiety level caused by a sizable deficit — what Justus called “a sense of oh-my-gosh” — could cause a downward spiral.
Hence, the team meeting.
De’Aaron Fox could not specify a reason for the slow starts. But he offered a possible fix, presumably starting with Saturday’s game at Texas A&M.
“We’ve got to learn to play desperate for the whole 40 minutes,” he said.
Next game
No. 9 Kentucky at Texas A&M
Noon Saturday (CBS-27)
