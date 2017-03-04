UK Men's Basketball

March 4, 2017 10:52 AM

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Texas A&M game

Herald-Leader Staff Report

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.

Kentucky (25-5 overall, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press media poll and in the USA Today coaches poll. The Aggies (16-13, 8-9) are not ranked.

Game time is noon EST.

TELEVISION

Network: CBS

Announcers: Play-by-play, Verne Lundquist; analysis, Jim Spanarkel

RADIO

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1

Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145

UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)

INTERNET

Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.

Live video: CBS All Access (pay)

Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages

