Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky-Texas A&M game

How to follow Saturday afternoon’s Kentucky basketball game vs. Texas A&M in College Station, Texas.
Kentucky (25-5 overall, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) is ranked No. 9 in The Associated Press media poll and in the USA Today coaches poll. The Aggies (16-13, 8-9) are not ranked.
Game time is noon EST.
TELEVISION
Network: CBS
Announcers: Play-by-play, Verne Lundquist; analysis, Jim Spanarkel
RADIO
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630, WBUL-FM 98.1
Satellite radio: XM Channel 190, Sirius Channel 145
UK Sports Network broadcast team: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt (Pregame: Dave Baker and Rex Chapman)
INTERNET
Live blog: Join the conversation with the Herald-Leader’s John Clay at Kentucky.com.
Live video: CBS All Access (pay)
Twitter: @jerrytipton, @johnclay, @kentuckysports, @heraldleader, @alcalafoto
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages
