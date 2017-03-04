Box score from Kentucky’s 71-63 victory over Texas A&M

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 71-63 victory over Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats finished with a record of 26-5 overall and won the Southeastern Conference championship with a 16-2 record in the league
Next up for the ninth-ranked Wildcats is the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky opens play Friday at 1 p.m. EST.
Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:
Points: De’Aaron Fox, 19
Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 8
Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 8
Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 2
Blocks: Derek Willis, 3
Turnovers: Six players with one apiece
Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 36
