March 4, 2017 2:09 PM

Box score from Kentucky’s 71-63 victory over Texas A&M

Herald-Leader Staff Report

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a 71-63 victory over Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

The Wildcats finished with a record of 26-5 overall and won the Southeastern Conference championship with a 16-2 record in the league

Next up for the ninth-ranked Wildcats is the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn. Kentucky opens play Friday at 1 p.m. EST.

Kentucky’s statistical leaders in Saturday’s game:

Points: De’Aaron Fox, 19

Rebounds: Bam Adebayo, 8

Assists: Isaiah Briscoe, 8

Steals: Dominique Hawkins, 2

Blocks: Derek Willis, 3

Turnovers: Six players with one apiece

Minutes played: Bam Adebayo, 36

