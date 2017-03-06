Calipari says Kentucky ‘has learned to fight’ but still in need of postseason tweaking

The “tweak” is back. Now, Kentucky hopes it has the same impact this year as it had in 2014.
UK Coach John Calipari spoke Monday of tweaks that can help his team entering the Southeastern Conference and NCAA tournaments. Three years ago, after a much-ballyhooed tweak, Kentucky went on a Final Four run after having lost four of its final seven regular-season games.
“We’re definitely not where we want to be,” Calipari said on an SEC coaches’ teleconference. “We’ve got a couple practice days here to get some stuff tweaked.”
Calipari called for a “different mentality” going into the SEC Tournament this week in Nashville and beyond.
“I’m in a great space right now,” Calipari said. “And I want my players in the same frame and same mindset.”
While Kentucky continued a pattern of inconsistent play in the regular season’s final three games, Calipari took solace in how the Cats beat Florida, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M despite falling behind early by 12, 19 and 15 points in those games, respectively.
“I’m loving the fact that the team has learned to fight,” Calipari said. “That they stuck together when things looked bleak. And they just kept going and had a will to win, and all that stuff.”
The three more recent games showed that Kentucky has learned to compete, value possessions and stay united in trying to execute a game plan, Calipari said.
“So we learned how we have to play for 40 minutes,” he said. “We just haven’t done it yet. We’ve done it for 20 minutes. That’s why I say we have work to do now looking at it and saying, OK, where we are right now, we’re going to tweak some stuff.”
Other SEC coaches spoke of how consistency is an invaluable component for long-term success.
“It’s huge,” Florida Coach Mike White said. “Something we talk about a lot.”
On a separate teleconference earlier in the day, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas suggested that Kentucky could be consistent enough to win six games — and the national title — in the NCAA Tournament.
“Well, they can win six games,” he said before adding, “I don’t favor them to do it.”
Perhaps as a helpful component to the mindset Calipari spoke of creating, Bilas said it was better not to think of the NCAA Tournament as requiring six victories against potentially better and better competition. Better to think of it as a four-team tournament the first weekend, then another four-team tournament the second weekend and then, as the name makes obvious, the Final Four.
“That makes it a little easier to wrap your head around,” Bilas said. “It’s not golf. You don’t have to beat everybody.”
Bilas said it was difficult to say if there was time for Kentucky or any team to develop consistency. But, if continued, the stark momentum changes in several UK games this season can make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament more difficult.
“They’ve been down double-digit points in a number of games,” Bilas said. “And that’s not a recipe for tournament success.”
Jerry Tipton: 859-231-3227, @JerryTipton
SEC Tournament
When: Wednesday through Sunday
Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.
UK’s first game: 1 p.m. (EST) Friday vs. Tennessee or Georgia
TV: SEC Network
